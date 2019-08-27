Sit Investment Associates Position in Duff & Phelps Utility And (DUC) Has Lowered by $986,888 as Market Value Were Volatile; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Cut International Business Machs Com (IBM) Position by $658,893 as Share Price Rose

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 24,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 2.75 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility And Corp (DUC) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 123,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.70 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, down from 3.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility And Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 388,568 shares traded or 754.67% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bank & Trust N A invested 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 122,257 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors stated it has 11,908 shares. 1,284 are held by Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corp. Sit Invest Associate invested in 3.70 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability reported 3,971 shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.04% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 37,448 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Inc Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Raymond James And Assoc has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 10,071 shares. Dakota Wealth has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 5,127 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 12,900 shares. Karpus Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4.47 million shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Nj Qual (MUJ) by 44,545 shares to 457,225 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportu (VTA).

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “NYSE resolves technical issue, trading resumes in affected symbols – CNBC” on May 18, 2016, also Fool.com with their article: “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Philips and Vietnamese Hong Duc General Hospital sign multi-year strategic partnership agreement – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Energy Fights A Grim Battle, But Some Businesses Ignite Hope – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “IBM (IBM) Touts RedHat Cross Selling Opportunity at KeyBanc Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 354,857 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Quantum has 0.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fosun Int has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.43% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Coastline has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,168 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.25% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 77,451 are held by Country Club Tru Na. Bartlett And Co Llc reported 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 474,569 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.13% or 51,779 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. 8,982 are held by Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd. Everence Mgmt Inc has 17,782 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. 1,325 are held by Loeb Prtnrs Corporation.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.