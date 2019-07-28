Sit Investment Associates Position in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Has Boosted by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose; United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in Gray Television (GTN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 45.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 8,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,780 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 17,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 1.02 million shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 124% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 141,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 256,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 114,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 433,815 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianz Se Adr (AZSEY) by 16,450 shares to 227,867 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,040 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energ (KMF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 8,249 shares. 16,964 were reported by Hengehold Mngmt Limited. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct holds 2,020 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. The New York-based Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Loudon Management Ltd invested in 15,510 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability reported 933,042 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 20 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 13,100 shares. Strategic Glob Lc owns 17,937 shares. Private Ocean Lc accumulated 100 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,577 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Camarda Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 4 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett Co Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 389,750 shares. Art Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Tudor Invest Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 54,879 shares. Voya Management Lc stated it has 678,840 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0.06% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 49,395 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Invesco has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Tiaa Cref Llc invested in 790,557 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 159,255 were reported by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 30,171 shares. Dupont Corp holds 16,770 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 161,333 shares. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 223,385 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

