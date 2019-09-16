Sit Investment Associates Maintains Position in Invesco Advantage Muni Tru (VKI); Ashford Capital Management Has Lifted Its Ebix (EBIX) Stake

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 49,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 516,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.95M, up from 467,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 273,392 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Muni Inc Tru (VKI) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 92,906 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 901,443 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.92M, up from 808,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Muni Inc Tru for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,640 shares to 27,445 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 56,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,155 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 8,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Commercial Bank & holds 237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 34,096 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 66,001 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). The United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.14% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 260,644 shares stake. Anchor Capital Advsr Lc stated it has 8,245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 109,772 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Essex Investment Mngmt Commerce invested in 0.14% or 20,632 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 4.06 million shares. Pnc Fincl Group reported 1,476 shares. Trellus Mngmt Lc has 30,000 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ebix Announces Results of the Company’s Annual Shareholders Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “India Post Unveils Stamp to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of EbixCash World Money – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ebix Signs Agreement to Acquire Yatra Online, Creating India’s Leading Travel Services Platform – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix Signs Centaurus Financial, Inc. to their AnnuityNet Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 19,900 shares to 523,860 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA) by 2,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,381 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.