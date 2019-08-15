Sit Investment Associates Lifted Mfs Government Markets Income (MGF) Position; Last Week Matson, Inc. (MATX) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Matson (NYSE:MATX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Matson has $44 highest and $37 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 15.62% above currents $35.03 stock price. Matson had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. See Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40 New Target: $44 Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Mfs Government Markets Income (MGF) stake by 14.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc acquired 347,629 shares as Mfs Government Markets Income (MGF)’s stock 0.00%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 2.75M shares with $12.34 million value, up from 2.40M last quarter. Mfs Government Markets Income now has $149.64 million valuation. It closed at $4.59 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 87,394 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Matson, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 100 shares. London Communication Of Virginia invested in 520,987 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 29,078 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0% or 21,829 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 29,050 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 1,197 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 162,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 64,882 shares stake. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc has 75,000 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 62,884 shares. 1,730 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Zacks invested in 0.03% or 44,829 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 2.30M shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Parker (NYSE:PH) stake by 85,005 shares to 51,430 valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 11,340 shares and now owns 725 shares. Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was reduced too.