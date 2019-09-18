Sit Investment Associates Increases Holding in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment (KYN); As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Raised Stake

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment (KYN) by 466.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 279,946 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 339,946 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 330,040 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 192.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,581 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 2,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 15.20 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 5,513 shares. Allen Inv Management Limited Co owns 459,818 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 2.63 million shares. Webster Bancorp N A accumulated 1,749 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx reported 25,238 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 1.12M shares. Homrich Berg owns 0.02% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 19,423 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 2,400 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Co Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 36,178 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 403,540 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 266,373 shares or 0% of the stock. Rmb Management Limited Liability accumulated 181,873 shares.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Announces Recent Promotions NYSE:KYN – GlobeNewswire” on January 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The 8% Income Portfolio: High Income With Lower Volatility (And Market-Beating Returns) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Files 2017 Annual Reports for KYN, KYE, KMF and KED – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 40,635 shares to 170,231 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,061 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.09 million activity. Baker James C also bought $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares. Richey Albert L had bought 5,000 shares worth $69,500.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $237.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 5,175 shares to 31,888 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Mngmt Mi invested in 2.66% or 49,219 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt, a Japan-based fund reported 160,563 shares. Buckingham Cap Management owns 67,053 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Money Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lsv Asset stated it has 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Fincl Grp invested in 242,000 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 230,588 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability invested in 27,628 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 41,618 shares. Burns J W New York has invested 4.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Numerixs Investment Techs has 0.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Brookmont Cap Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,790 shares. Murphy Capital Management owns 4.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 152,686 shares. Lenox Wealth Management, Ohio-based fund reported 14,155 shares.

