Sit Investment Associates Holds Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF); Republic Svcs (RSG) Shareholder Westpac Banking Has Trimmed Its Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 160.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 199,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, up from 124,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 4.00 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 26,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,562 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 billion, down from 113,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.12M shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 501,298 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Spc reported 0.65% stake. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 158,531 shares. Ifrah Fincl Service Incorporated, a Arkansas-based fund reported 2,540 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com owns 29,183 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 595,925 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 909,382 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 3,925 shares. Lifeplan Fin Gru has 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has 429,830 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Macquarie Limited holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv reported 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bartlett And Llc has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 11 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.83 million for 27.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 15,508 shares to 138,618 shares, valued at $6.30 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 9,345 shares to 121,270 shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,445 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group (NYSE:HIG).

