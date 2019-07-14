Sit Investment Associates Holds Position in Pioneer High Income Tr Pht (PHT); Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,245 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, down from 51,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 7.08 million shares traded or 54.12% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto(R) improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S: STABLE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS, M&A EVENT RISK IS RISING; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Cialis Rev $495.4M; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Underserved Indianapolis Neighborhoods; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHARE FINDINGS OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN JULY; 10/05/2018 – Steward Health Care Announces Exclusive Partnership With Soccer Legend Kristine Lilly; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Tr Pht (PHT) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 45,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,936 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 91,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer High Income Tr Pht for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 130,934 shares traded or 23.98% up from the average. Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) has declined 4.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.12% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $145.37 million activity. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5. Zulueta Alfonso G had sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000 on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 18.42 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 46,894 shares to 66,679 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (NYSE:COR) by 4,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,455 shares to 64,590 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delaware Enhanced Global Divd (NYSE:DEX) by 135,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,830 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).