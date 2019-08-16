Sit Investment Associates Holds Position in Cubesmart (CUBE); Wunderlich Securities Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) Trimmed by $352,814 as Share Price Declined

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,617 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, down from 5,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.13. About 6.54M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 274.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, up from 3,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 766,761 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 394.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 30,261 shares to 160,019 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VBK) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen &Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,799 are held by Fulton State Bank Na. 6,243 are held by Partner Limited Partnership. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,506 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated invested 0.86% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kepos Cap LP invested in 29,668 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Company has invested 1.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.51% or 33,446 shares. 50 were accumulated by Vigilant Mngmt. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 18,700 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kopp Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 1,726 shares in its portfolio. Conning reported 16,965 shares stake. Scotia Incorporated reported 60,830 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp accumulated 0.47% or 830,945 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Inv Qualit (MFT) by 55,531 shares to 211,156 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 59,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,975 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Long (BTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 5,050 shares. 18,225 were reported by Td Asset Management. 36,374 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Liability. Stephens Inc Ar holds 54,460 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Synovus invested 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 325,708 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 575,600 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 143 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 339,500 shares. Driehaus Management Limited Co accumulated 47,000 shares. The Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Northern Trust invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

