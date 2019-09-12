Sit Investment Associates Has Upped Duff & Phelps Utility And (DUC) Holding by $2.99 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Upped Stake

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility And Corp (DUC) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 374,241 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.07M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.63M, up from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility And Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 42,335 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $146.7. About 911,812 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Accredited Invsts Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.23% or 297,647 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd owns 2,270 shares. The California-based Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.33% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Stephens Ar accumulated 4,872 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Limited Com has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Thornburg Management Incorporated invested 0.11% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Parkside Retail Bank Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Joel Isaacson & Com Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,500 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 19,205 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Alliancebernstein LP owns 54,152 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12,482 shares to 186,720 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 12,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,495 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shaker Fincl Service Ltd Liability holds 0.44% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 96,598 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 0.02% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 25,875 shares. 4.67 million were reported by Karpus Mgmt Inc. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc has invested 0.02% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company stated it has 128,367 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,100 were reported by Next Finance Grp Inc. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 78,189 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Co has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Sit Assoc owns 1.1% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 4.07M shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 3.92 million shares. 1,284 are held by Reilly Limited Liability Co. Bulldog Invsts Limited holds 153,517 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 1607 Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co invested in 1.67 million shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 67,881 shares.