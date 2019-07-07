Sit Investment Associates Has Upped American Tower (AMT) Stake by $4.46 Million as Stock Rose; Lindsell Train LTD Has Boosted Its Stake in Ebay (EBAY) by $851,000 as Share Price Rose

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.87 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.40M, up from 8.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 3.86M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 1560.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 22,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,075 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WashREIT Completes Acquisition of Maryland Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: WSR Investor Notice: June 17th Deadline in Lawsuit against Whitestone REIT announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “IIPR Stock: Marijuana REIT May Face Trying Times Ahead, But Itâ€™s Still Fantastic – Profit Confidential” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Is Why a REIT Could Be Great for Canopy Growth Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. $8.45 million worth of stock was sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19M on Tuesday, January 22.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 15,350 shares to 63,085 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 103,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,152 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Cap Llc reported 40,368 shares. Jnba Finance reported 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Smith Asset Management Gru LP holds 55,882 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Sarasin & Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 88,732 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.31% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 36,768 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 13,840 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 278,442 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 25,790 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd owns 2,133 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 206 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Tru owns 97,694 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Campbell And Communication Adviser Ltd Liability Company reported 0.21% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,004 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1,640 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Company reported 2,643 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.