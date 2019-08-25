Sit Investment Associates Has Trimmed By $6.08 Million Its Transcanada (TRP) Position; Primecap Management Company Has Trimmed Analog Devices (ADI) Stake

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 40.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 138,150 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 201,350 shares with $9.05 million value, down from 339,500 last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $45.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 1.16 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 30/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98

Primecap Management Company decreased Analog Devices (ADI) stake by 0.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 4,840 shares as Analog Devices (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Primecap Management Company holds 5.80 million shares with $610.07M value, down from 5.80M last quarter. Analog Devices now has $38.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 4.38M shares traded or 80.56% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Jericho Capital Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 8.69% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Raymond James Assoc reported 179,491 shares. Ls Inv Ltd owns 8,322 shares. Cohen And Steers has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 92,158 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,999 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stewart & Patten Llc owns 0.06% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,950 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.39% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,685 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 5,784 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Limited Liability Com has invested 1.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc holds 307,302 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moody Bank Tru Division holds 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 2,282 shares. Moreover, Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 9,000 shares.

Primecap Management Company increased Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stake by 5,750 shares to 11,800 valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ:PODD) stake by 43,214 shares and now owns 4.92 million shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was raised too.

