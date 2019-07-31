Sit Investment Associates Has Raised Mfs Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Position by $16.28 Million; Alpine Investment Management Decreased Its Kingstone Cos (KINS) Position by $10.57 Million; Shares Declined

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Mfs Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) by 71.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 5.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.01 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.44 million, up from 7.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Mfs Intermediate Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 338,625 shares traded or 44.92% up from the average. MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) has risen 1.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.07% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 30,441 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold MIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 43.25 million shares or 18.08% more from 36.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) for 38,905 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 45,735 shares or 0% of the stock. Shufro Rose And stated it has 0.04% in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 768,740 shares. Bartlett & Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Greatmark Invest Prtnrs reported 28,244 shares. Shaker Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 192,497 shares. Weiss Asset Lp holds 0.01% or 43,391 shares. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.05% in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,486 shares. 584 are held by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Wells Fargo Communication Mn accumulated 12.80M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc holds 0% or 1,523 shares in its portfolio. 9,800 were accumulated by Monetary Grp Incorporated.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 13,815 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 11,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.77 million for 6.06 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.17% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 70.02 million shares to 72.12M shares, valued at $2.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 81.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 82.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $33,350 activity. Tupper Floyd R also bought $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 47,469 shares. Punch Assocs Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 200,500 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 796 shares stake. Amer Intll Gru Inc Inc reported 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Geode Management Limited Com invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Associates New York invested in 0.52% or 22,500 shares. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 40,400 shares. 3,500 were accumulated by First Manhattan. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 9,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street owns 143,755 shares. Salzhauer Michael invested in 58,434 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Northern Trust holds 100,283 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 285,800 shares.