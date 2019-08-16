Sit Investment Associates Has Raised Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding; General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake Raised by Anchor Bolt Capital Lp

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 936,086 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.73 million, up from 927,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 4.48 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/03/2018 – Automodular and HLS to Amend Arrangement Agreement to Address Potential Distribution of GM Settlement Proceeds Post-Closing Due to Potential Delay in Receipt of Settlement Proceeds; 25/04/2018 – FOCUS-GM banks on low-cost vehicles in Brazil as auto sales rise; 06/03/2018 – Trump Threat Undercut by GM’s Euro Exit, Germans’ U.S. Expansion; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Giants’ crucial draft decision similar to the one ex-GM faced; 26/04/2018 – US sales bolster Fiat Chrysler and GM; 26/04/2018 – GM Recognizes ZEISS Industrial Metrology for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – GM TOTAL APRIL SALES EST. ‘DOWN SLIGHTLY’ Y/Y: COX AUTOMOTIVE; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Motors Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GM); 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 16/04/2018 – Toyota to launch ‘talking’ vehicles in United States in 2021

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 23,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 434,647 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.01M, up from 411,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 3.08M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gp Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,538 shares. Korea Invest holds 1.02 million shares. The New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And has invested 0.23% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bruce & has invested 2.28% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Rothschild Corporation Il has 0.12% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 27,667 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has 0.21% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.05% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 13,282 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.28% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.58% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 6.21 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 15,969 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Diker Mgmt Limited Co invested in 20,019 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Park Circle has 99,100 shares. Masters Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.00 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 1.77 million were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 103,205 shares to 188,126 shares, valued at $24.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 138,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Total R (CTR) by 427,858 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $572,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 33,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,825 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit And Mortg (PCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95,300 are owned by Asset Mgmt. Causeway Cap Management invested 1.86% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.67M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.89% or 32,400 shares. Foundry Partners Lc owns 283,049 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.2% or 489,805 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associate has invested 0.71% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Trust Department Mb Finance Bank & Trust N A holds 204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lincoln National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,687 shares. 43,403 are held by Cadence Capital Mngmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd accumulated 4,118 shares.