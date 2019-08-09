Sit Investment Associates Has Raised Its Hubspot (HUBS) Stake; Beck Mack & Oliver Continues to Hold Holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 21,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 17,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.22. About 987,728 shares traded or 67.68% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 38,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,292 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, up from 66,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $10.32 during the last trading session, reaching $523.31. About 515,228 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Commerce has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Of Vermont owns 3,119 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 277 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 4,599 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Llc has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Huntington Bancorp stated it has 14,684 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 917 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co. Park Avenue Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Washington Trust Bancshares reported 55 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Com reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Axa stated it has 7,613 shares. Art Lc accumulated 2,575 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.16% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,465 shares to 76,305 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 9,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,398 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaw.Clb (BRKB).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Multi (ERC) by 72,004 shares to 86,702 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 244,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,300 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas holds 0.02% or 3,070 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Ca holds 0.06% or 469,850 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 34,105 shares. Fmr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.45 million shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,395 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 26,800 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 1,590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pdt Prtn Ltd Com has 0.59% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 62,578 shares. Mcf Lc holds 0% or 18 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Rothschild & Com Asset Us reported 9,221 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Limited Company reported 0.97% stake. Vanguard invested 0.03% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Moreover, Sageworth Commerce has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.38 million activity.

