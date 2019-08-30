Sit Investment Associates Has Lowered Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake; Algorx Pharmaceuticals (AGRX) Has 1 Sentiment

Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGRX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 11 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 11 trimmed and sold holdings in Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 16.86 million shares, up from 7.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) stake by 32.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 65,594 shares as Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 133,460 shares with $14.82 million value, down from 199,054 last quarter. Walt Disney Co/The now has $248.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.82. About 1.44M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.23% above currents $137.82 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 6. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion reported 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Company, a Louisiana-based fund reported 73,221 shares. Peninsula Asset Management Inc invested in 4,240 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd has 5.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 251,875 shares. 27,010 are owned by Goelzer Invest Mngmt. Graybill Bartz & Assoc stated it has 2.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital Counsel Limited Ny invested in 1,947 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Company owns 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,605 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Lc accumulated 5,656 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc reported 16,019 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 1.83 million shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc has invested 1.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 46,882 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt holds 2.45% or 299,404 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) stake by 14,300 shares to 18,800 valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Acushnet Holdings Corp stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 52,800 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 57,015 shares traded. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) has risen 314.29% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 314.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRX News: 07/05/2018 – AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – APRIL PRE-SALES VALUE WAS RMB8.29 BLN; 07/03/2018 – AEye Granted Foundational Patents for Core Solid State MEMS-Based Agile LiDAR and Embedded Al Technology; 25/03/2018 – Agile Group to Use Net Proceeds for Debt Refinancing; 17/04/2018 – Agile Alliance Announces AGILE2018 Program; 07/03/2018 AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – FEB PRE-SALES VALUE RMB5.56 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping; 21/05/2018 – AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS – TERM LOAN FACILITY OF TRANCHES OF HK$8,834 MLN, WITH A GREENSHOE OPTION OF HK$2,500 MLN & US$200 MLN HAS BEEN GRANTED TO CO; 18/04/2018 – ACT IAC: Agile Leadership 3401; 02/05/2018 – Scaled Agile Appoints Partner Development and Enablement Manager in India to Meet Growing Demand;

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $64.62 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.