Sit Investment Associates Has Lowered Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position; CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG AKT GERMANY (CZMWF) SI Increased By 455%

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 42.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 135,095 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 179,735 shares with $11.90 million value, down from 314,830 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $38.30B valuation. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.21 million shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG AKT GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CZMWF) had an increase of 455% in short interest. CZMWF’s SI was 11,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 455% from 2,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 111 days are for CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG AKT GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CZMWF)’s short sellers to cover CZMWF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 400 shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Montag A And Associate Inc has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,210 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 176,414 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 0.19% or 164,243 shares. 100,410 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Syntal Capital Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 11,816 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 17,205 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0.29% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1.42 million were reported by Mackenzie Financial. First Manhattan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 185,076 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.17% or 107,672 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 51,973 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Credit Agricole S A holds 8,489 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability holds 16,059 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 29. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, February 15 report.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was bought by Batchelder Eugene L..

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased New America High Inc Fd Hyb (HYB) stake by 189,689 shares to 463,379 valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mfs Intermediate High Income F (CIF) stake by 271,399 shares and now owns 400,759 shares. First Tr High Inc Long/Short F (FSD) was raised too.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.77 billion. It operates through Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery divisions. It has a 65.57 P/E ratio. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

