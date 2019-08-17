Sit Investment Associates Has Lowered Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $3.13 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Knightsbridge Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $4.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 25,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 162,494 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02 million, down from 187,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.33 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 5.43 million shares to 13.01M shares, valued at $49.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer High Income Tr Pht (NYSE:PHT).