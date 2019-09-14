Sit Investment Associates Has Lifted Ciena (CIEN) Stake by $615,410; Menta Capital Trimmed Stake in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $530,621 as Share Price Declined

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 15,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 131,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 116,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 633,536 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 10,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 14,400 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $715,000, down from 25,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 1.21 million shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.03M for 6.04 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 52,471 shares to 68,181 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 32,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 21,350 shares to 201,315 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Ca Dividend Adv Muni Na (NAC) by 117,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,825 shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsr owns 13,620 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 15,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0% or 11,716 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Qs Invsts Ltd holds 145,728 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.14% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Friess Associate Lc invested in 594,834 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 16,000 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 0.05% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Montag A Associate has 0.14% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0% or 22,768 shares. Moreover, Argent Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

