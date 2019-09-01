Sit Investment Associates Has Increased Its Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Position by $529,200; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Lowered Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Stake as Market Value Declined

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 102.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 58,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The institutional investor held 116,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 57,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 117,023 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 2.14M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 78,078 shares. Cwm Lc reported 454,899 shares. Price Michael F reported 251,230 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 257,736 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp. Sprott stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Parkside Financial Bank Tru owns 158 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 113,478 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Everett Harris Company Ca reported 0.03% stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Stratos Wealth Prns invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kindred Biosciences Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Unveils Positive Results from Pilot Efficacy Study of Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Dog Dermatitis Study Gives Struggling KIN Stock a Boost – Schaeffers Research” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Siyata Mobile Closes $3MM Strategic Private Placement – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial invested in 0% or 13,394 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Silverback Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.78% or 500,000 shares. 19,000 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 12,455 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 183,945 shares stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0% or 860,064 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 395,943 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 43,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 12,326 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 5,760 shares. Vanguard Group reported 1.68 million shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 39,500 shares.