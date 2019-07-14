Sit Investment Associates Has Increased By $689,850 Its Comerica (CMA) Stake; 7 Analysts Covering ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $250 target in Thursday, January 31 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. See ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) latest ratings:

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Comerica Inc (CMA) stake by 29.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc acquired 9,450 shares as Comerica Inc (CMA)’s stock declined 13.66%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 41,250 shares with $3.02 million value, up from 31,800 last quarter. Comerica Inc now has $11.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.84. About 1.50M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA); 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 09/03/2018 – Comerica California Market President Judith S. Love to Retire in June; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT

Among 6 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Comerica had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,207 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 19.12M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has invested 0.05% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Moreover, American Intl Grp has 0.02% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 83,436 shares. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 0.04% or 1.16 million shares. Prospector Prtn Ltd accumulated 110,100 shares. Enterprise Financial Service reported 0.02% stake. Whitnell And Com holds 1,050 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). 2,517 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Amp Cap Investors owns 162,300 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability Company reported 3,300 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.43% or 641,843 shares. Bowling Management Ltd has invested 0.46% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $240,364 activity. Guilfoile Peter William sold 2,922 shares worth $240,364.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 963,860 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.86 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It currently has negative earnings. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $38.57 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.17 million worth of stock or 32,500 shares. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. Schneider David sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million. Another trade for 7,397 shares valued at $1.63 million was made by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. 6,884 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.53 million were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F.