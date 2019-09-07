Sit Investment Associates Has Decreased Holding in Applied Materials (AMAT) by $843,180; Ajo LP Has Cut Its Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) Holding as Shares Declined

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 487,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.32M, down from 508,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai (SHI) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 51,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.68% . The institutional investor held 36,808 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 88,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 42,803 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 29/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT 000852.SZ SAYS IT RETURNS TO NET PROFIT OF 9.4 MLN YUAN IN 2017 FROM NET LOSS OF 828.7 MLN YUAN YEAR AGO; 17/04/2018 – SINOPEC SEG: JAN.-MARCH TOTAL NEW CONTRACTS VALUE 26.9B YUAN; 09/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC TO CUT MAY-LOADING SAUDI CRUDE TERM VOLUME BY 40 PCT DUE TO HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED PRICES – UNIPEC OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING PORTS – SAYS DEAL TO BUY OIL PRODUCTS BY MEMBERS OF GROUP FROM MEMBERS OF CHINA SHIPPING SINOPEC GROUP FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JAN TO 31 DEC; 26/04/2018 – Middle East Crude-Benchmarks recover; Sinopec plans to cut Saudi imports; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Sinopec USA turns copper buyer to source for China operations; 04/05/2018 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Files Form 20-F; 20/05/2018 – Platts: Sinopec’s Shanghai refinery set to capture healthy Asian gasoil margins; 02/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec aims for shale gas output of 10 bcm by 2020

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 60,175 shares to 481,038 shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hmh (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 349,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Piedmont Office Rlty (NYSE:PDM).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 15,000 shares to 52,800 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcw Strategic Income Fd Tsi (TSI) by 399,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Short Duration Hi Yld Fd.