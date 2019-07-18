Sit Investment Associates Has Decreased By $8.92 Million Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position; Ak Steel Holding (AKS) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 42.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 135,095 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 179,735 shares with $11.90 million value, down from 314,830 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $38.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 5.99M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Ak Steel Holding Corp (AKS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 82 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 83 decreased and sold their stock positions in Ak Steel Holding Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 190.14 million shares, down from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ak Steel Holding Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 52 Increased: 52 New Position: 30.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 4.02% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation for 2.00 million shares. Merriman Wealth Management Llc owns 4.01 million shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corecommodity Management Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 486,108 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.37% in the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 260,000 shares.

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 74% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UAW Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel’s Butler Works – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On AK Steel Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:AKS) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 4.60M shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) has declined 47.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – U.S. slaps heavy duties on Chinese steel from Vietnam; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on Imported Steel Under Section 232; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lightweight Steel Solutions; 13/03/2018 – IAM MEMBERS RATIFY LABOR PACT FOR AK STEEL MIDDLETOWN WORKS

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $699.12 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 4.57 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.

Analysts await AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 86.36% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.22 per share. AKS’s profit will be $9.49 million for 18.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by AK Steel Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2,950 shares. 862 are owned by Archford Strategies. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh holds 0.05% or 69,429 shares in its portfolio. Skba Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 259,650 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 18,195 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.81% or 548,892 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 142,689 are owned by Utah Retirement. Dana Invest Incorporated holds 128,187 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 38,031 are held by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. Cim Mangement Inc reported 3,903 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Svcs has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.55% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cumberland reported 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 3,876 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Nuveen Multi (JMM) stake by 51,985 shares to 3.19 million valued at $22.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Nj Quality Muni Inc Fd (NXJ) stake by 162,870 shares and now owns 845,579 shares. Invesco High Inc 2024 Target T was raised too.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.03 million for 11.76 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M was made by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. On Monday, June 10 Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 9,100 shares. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum declares $0.79 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How Oxy might change under Icahn – Houston Business Journal” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn launches Occidental proxy fight, to seek four new directors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19. Jefferies downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight” rating.