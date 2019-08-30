Sit Investment Associates Has Cut Its Target (TGT) Stake by $3.52 Million; Holder Eventide Asset Management Raised Arista Networks (ANET) Holding

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 70.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 117,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, up from 68,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $226.56. About 118,233 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 43,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 193,789 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55 million, down from 237,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $108.47. About 1.21 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ivy High Inc Opportunities Fd (IVH) by 179,423 shares to 269,032 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 5.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Inc Opportunities (EAD).

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 121,600 shares to 134,000 shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 290,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,000 shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

