Sit Investment Associates Has Cut Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $3.52 Million; Stock Value Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Trimmed Holding by $16.08 Million as Shares Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 229,664 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 22,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 137,400 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84 million, down from 159,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.54. About 90,352 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested in 7.55 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 13,019 shares. Athena Cap Advsr Llc has invested 0.14% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Glenmede Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 23,337 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 3.64 million shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Company invested in 2,612 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 306,267 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 447,976 shares. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 111,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 186,191 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 479,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 43,924 are held by First Republic Invest Mngmt.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd holds 0.07% or 271,123 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd invested in 233,982 shares or 2% of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 1.76% or 34,088 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,541 shares. Mngmt Com invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 58,317 were accumulated by Maple Cap Mgmt. Fairview Investment Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,641 shares. First Foundation owns 0.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,280 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 4,542 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Co reported 790 shares. Estabrook has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 20,233 shares. Ativo Capital Lc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mu Invs stated it has 42,000 shares or 4.3% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Gp, a Vermont-based fund reported 4,268 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Short Dur Diversif (EVG) by 582,553 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $60.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 9,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George also sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.