Sit Investment Associates Has Cut Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $3.47 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cbs (CBS) Holder Sound Shore Management Lifted Holding

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 123,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 3.80M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.45M, up from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 5.47 million shares traded or 52.32% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger: Reuters, citing; 25/05/2018 – CBS New York: Sources tell CBS2 Harvey Weinstein will soon face criminal charges and will turn himself in to police sometime; 29/03/2018 – CBS Local: A Power Play In Chicago’s Mayoral Race; 17/05/2018 – SCOOP: next step in les moonves — shari redstone battle is that @CBS IGNORES national amusement’s announcement that its has changed bylaws to force a super majority vote to dilute shari’s interest and then file another suit; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Places ‘BBB’ Rating On CBS Corp. On CreditWatch Neg; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/03/2018 – Republican senator expects Trump to pull out of Iran deal -CBS; 10/04/2018 – Dutch Mar Inflation Rate 1.0% – CBS; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Calls Efforts by CBS Management, Independent Directors to Reduce NAI’s Voting Control ‘Outrageous’

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 18,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 40,785 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52 million, down from 59,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $196.72. About 2.46M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.21 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,750 shares to 133,325 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fd (MYI) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Ca Municipal Income (BFZ).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 33,789 shares to 5.75 million shares, valued at $90.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 80,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

