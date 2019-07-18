Sit Investment Associates Has Boosted Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding By $1.39 Million; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 5.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc acquired 23,542 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 434,647 shares with $26.01M value, up from 411,105 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $36.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 1.63M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION

Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 203 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 178 cut down and sold stakes in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 48.09 million shares, down from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wellcare Health Plans Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 9 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 132 Increased: 121 New Position: 82.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. $601,750 worth of stock was bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $8000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MPLX LP to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results August 1 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Duff & Phelps Utility And Corp (NYSE:DUC) stake by 123,361 shares to 3.70M valued at $31.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) stake by 10,300 shares and now owns 58,425 shares. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Com holds 0.1% or 370,238 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 23,158 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 6,692 shares. Assetmark accumulated 16,829 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited reported 4,118 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 219 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Communications Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 4,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Palladium Partners Lc has invested 0.38% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.14% or 3.61 million shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1,219 shares or 0.01% of the stock. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.08M shares. Colony holds 0.04% or 14,626 shares.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.30M for 17.45 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $288.99. About 185,583 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $14.54 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 28.78 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Pending Acquisition of WellCare – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WellCare Launches WellCare Works to Connect Members to Employment, Community Engagement and Education Opportunities in Kentucky – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CF Industries, Nordstrom and WellCare Health Plans – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Stock Is Cheap for a Reason – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.