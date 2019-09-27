Sit Investment Associates Has Boosted Its Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Position by $2.41 Million; Market Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Garde Capital Lifted Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 141,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 735,697 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83M, up from 594,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Physicians Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 301,882 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC)

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,737 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55M, up from 74,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 7.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 7,580 shares to 115,659 shares, valued at $33.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group Adr (NYSE:MTU) by 210,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fd D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Lc has 0.04% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Sit Associates Inc reported 735,697 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated accumulated 60 shares. The New Jersey-based Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Aqr Capital Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 34,944 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 139,141 shares. 3,800 were reported by Optimum Inv Advsr. 483,659 were reported by Alyeska Inv Gp Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 81,251 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc reported 1,800 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 217,796 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Company invested in 17,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookfield Asset reported 43,000 shares stake. Cim Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grassi Inv Management reported 186,517 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regentatlantic Capital Lc invested in 258,014 shares. Madison Invest holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 281,224 shares. Atika Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 56,500 shares. Agf Invests holds 0.6% or 370,120 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 10,499 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 2,677 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il accumulated 382,351 shares or 5.26% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation has 7.18 million shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 15,713 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 4.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Western Cap Management stated it has 2,485 shares or 4.42% of all its holdings.