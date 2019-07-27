Sit Investment Associates Has Boosted By $572,000 Its Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained the shares of BRX in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) latest ratings:

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) stake by 317.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc acquired 14,300 shares as Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN)'s stock rose 3.01%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 18,800 shares with $760,000 value, up from 4,500 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc Adr now has $113.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 4.12M shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 14.98 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 132,198 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co owns 37,537 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 42,263 shares stake. Cibc Asset Incorporated has 11,109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 169,716 shares. Lasalle Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 4,581 shares. Connable Office invested in 0.05% or 13,099 shares. Kennedy Capital Incorporated reported 892,600 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Bessemer holds 1,130 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 81,075 shares. Menta Capital Lc invested in 70,353 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 0.02% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 2.62M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Cowen & Co. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14.

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Clearbridge Energy Mlp Fd Cem (CEM) stake by 697,586 shares to 81,748 valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1.

