Sit Investment Associates Has Boosted By $1.27 Million Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding; Symphony Asset Management Has Increased Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 42.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $55.85B valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) stake by 227.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anadarko Petroleum Corp now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv owns 393,906 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Trust LP has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 71,493 shares. Luminus Mgmt Ltd stated it has 170,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 2,680 shares. Moody Bank Division has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Legal & General Grp Public Lc reported 3.07M shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 12,604 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 138,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 44,718 shares. Us Bancorp De has 163,203 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Daiwa Group Inc invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Geode Management Limited has 0.07% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 6.14 million shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 14,115 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 302 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $51 lowest target. $66.40’s average target is -8.75% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 21 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of APC in report on Monday, April 15 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity. Another trade for 4,974 shares valued at $2.65M was made by Myriam Curet on Tuesday, July 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate invested 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 27,068 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 210,764 shares. 1,163 were accumulated by Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc owns 80,652 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 17,244 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 213,367 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Millennium Ltd Liability owns 384,934 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 8.42 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Llc accumulated 1,125 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity has 0.67% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 481 were reported by Cambridge Advsrs.