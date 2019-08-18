Sit Investment Associates Decreased Its Holding in Prudential Financial (PRU) by $3.77 Million; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Cut Position by $2.59 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 79.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 54,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 13,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $654,000, down from 67,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 1.92M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 41,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 127,920 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, down from 169,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 2.56M shares traded or 28.61% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

