Sit Investment Associates Decreased Its Holding in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment (KYN) by $4.48 Million; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Stake in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Has Decreased by $822,720 as Share Price Rose

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 10,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,016 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 79,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.42. About 98,539 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 8.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment (KYN) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 279,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 339,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 386,199 shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Inc Opp Fd (HIO) by 647,124 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WTS’s profit will be $37.37M for 21.23 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.02% EPS growth.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,260 shares to 4,760 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold WTS shares while 66 reduced holdings.