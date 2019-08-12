Sit Investment Associates Cut Its Us Bancorp (USB) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Amedisys, Inc. (AMED)

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 8.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 26,085 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 299,130 shares with $14.42M value, down from 325,215 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $82.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 2.83 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Amedisys had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) rating on Thursday, March 21. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $145 target. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, March 1. Raymond James maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) on Monday, July 15 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. See Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) latest ratings:

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. It has a 34.77 P/E ratio. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold Amedisys, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,303 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 10,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Group L P holds 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 3,980 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors stated it has 2,658 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 19,605 shares. New York-based Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Assetmark reported 6 shares. Great Lakes Lc reported 122,143 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 2,933 shares. 7,778 were reported by Raymond James And Assocs. 355,428 are held by Citadel Advsr Lc. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 9,000 shares. Columbus Circle holds 0.28% or 89,947 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 16,550 shares.

The stock decreased 3.33% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $131.11. About 304,773 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc owns 1.89% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 250,629 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt reported 912,041 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Hallmark Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 11,740 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.37% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division reported 0.38% stake. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Evergreen Cap Management Llc reported 4,862 shares stake. Covington Inv Advisors Inc holds 113,667 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 11.21M shares stake. Reilly Financial Advsrs reported 38,001 shares stake. Coldstream Cap Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 56,495 shares. Payden & Rygel invested 1.61% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Regent Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 306,179 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.73 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,001 shares to 43,910 valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alliance Ca Muni Income Fd Akp (AKP) stake by 200,711 shares and now owns 285,533 shares. Blackrock Debt Strategies Fd D was raised too.