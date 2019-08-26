Sit Investment Associates Continues to Hold Position in Pioneer High Income Tr Pht (PHT); Humana (HUM) Holder Mckinley Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.48 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Tr Pht (PHT) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 45,184 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 136,936 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 91,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer High Income Tr Pht for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.32M market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 5,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 85,582 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.77M, down from 91,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $288.76. About 174,522 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 19/04/2018 – Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 02/04/2018 – Humana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Humana, health insurer shares surge on Walmart’s potential bid; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.36; 28/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible: sources (Reuters) – U.S. retailer Walmart In; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 18/05/2018 – VP Beveridge Gifts 104 Of Humana Inc

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,734 shares to 240,636 shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Corporate Loan F by 119,403 shares to 843,127 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Mlp Fund Inc Ntg (NTG) by 568,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,938 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.