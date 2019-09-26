Sit Investment Associates Boosted Mfs Calif Insd Mun Fd Cca (CCA) Holding By $345,598; Oppenheimer Asset Management Lowered By $1.30 Million Its Antero Res (AR) Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 44.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 259,859 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 319,768 shares with $1.77 million value, down from 579,627 last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $960.13 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $3.105. About 9.61M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Mfs Calif Insd Mun Fd Cca (CCA) stake by 325.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc acquired 31,418 shares as Mfs Calif Insd Mun Fd Cca (CCA)’s stock rose 8.26%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 41,075 shares with $490,000 value, up from 9,657 last quarter. Mfs Calif Insd Mun Fd Cca now has $35.72M valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 10,586 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 23.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. $49,689 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M on Friday, May 24. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. Another trade for 25,600 shares valued at $174,912 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Antero Resources Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Reason Colt Is Suspending AR-15 Production Is Not What You Think – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Exclusive: Antero to idle pioneering wastewater treatment plant that opened two years ago – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Popping Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Antero Resources has $11 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $7.58’s average target is 144.12% above currents $3.105 stock price. Antero Resources had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AR in report on Monday, July 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 28,935 shares to 29,130 valued at $785,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Cigna Corp New stake by 9,334 shares and now owns 25,370 shares. Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) was raised too.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (NYSE:HSBC) stake by 11,000 shares to 16,425 valued at $686,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco High Income Tr Ii Vlt (VLT) stake by 147,370 shares and now owns 335,113 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

More notable recent MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “APC, PE, IMRN and MDXG among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tax-Free Income For Those Who Need It Most: California Municipal Bond CEFs – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Is Remarkably Cheap Amidst Selloff – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2018.