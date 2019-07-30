Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) to pay $0.01 on Aug 30, 2019; Contrarian Capital Management Has Increased By $59.08 Million Its Gerdau S A (GGB) Holding

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased Gerdau S A (GGB) stake by 26394.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarian Capital Management Llc acquired 19.69 million shares as Gerdau S A (GGB)’s stock declined 17.55%. The Contrarian Capital Management Llc holds 19.77 million shares with $76.70M value, up from 74,611 last quarter. Gerdau S A now has $5.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 3.78M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 27.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is expected to pay $0.01 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:SIRI) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s current price of $6.16 translates into 0.20% yield. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 34.17 million shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 06/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 18/04/2018 – Nissan North America and SiriusXM Extend Agreement Through 2023 Model Year; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $496M; 25/04/2018 – Sirius Earnings Helped by Pandora Investment — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 26/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC SIRI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.011/SHR; 21/03/2018 – SiriusXM’s Urban View Channel to Launch Voter Registration Campaign: “Urban View Vote”; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Reiterates Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 29/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC – COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO PRODUCE FIRST POLYHALITE AND COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION ON TIME AND ON BUDGET; 12/04/2018 – Shane McAnally, Singer, Songwriter, Producer to Host Exclusive New Series on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Green Growth Brands to Create First ‘360 Degree’ Cannabis Company Through a Combination with MXY Holdings LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Eagle to start selling cannabis-based balms, lotions this year – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Cannabis sector hammered as CannTrust slides another 24% – MarketWatch” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CBD Companies Quickly Expanding Their Global Footprint – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMCX vs. SIRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Great Stocks Under $10 – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Sirius XM is Rising as Earnings Approach – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TRCO vs. SIRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.