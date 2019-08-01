Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) Shareholder Dnb Asset Management As Has Lowered Holding by $24.35 Million; As Flowserve (FLS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Lowered Its Position

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (SIRI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 4,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 177,620 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, down from 181,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 18.26 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Annual Stagecoach Country Music Festival; 21/05/2018 – SiriusXM Giving Listeners “Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel”; 14/03/2018 – Diplo to Produce His Own Exclusive SiriusXM Channel; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD -FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME INCREASED IN EXCESS OF 5%; 29/03/2018 – EANS-News: STRABAG awarded tunnelling contract for Sirius Minerals’ North Yorkshire Polyhalite Project – ATTACHMENT; 11/04/2018 – “Coachella Radio” Channel to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM in Advance of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division l Men’s Basketball Championship Game; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 12,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 117,479 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, down from 129,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.00% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 1.58 million shares traded or 60.52% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 22,708 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 10.81M shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership owns 336,426 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 0% or 137,392 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt owns 116,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Davenport And Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP invested in 26,684 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.02% or 3.16M shares. Kamunting Street Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 25,000 shares. Commerce National Bank has 17,135 shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) or 11,500 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Mngmt Corp has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Wade G W & Inc has 0.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 19,598 shares. 52,971 are owned by Brighton Jones Lc. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Co has 10,577 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 23,193 shares to 206,383 shares, valued at $10.35 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 80,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Moody National Bank Division holds 0.14% or 111,117 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 21,364 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Lc has 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Heartland Advsrs, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 231,289 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Mesirow Fincl Inv invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 3,715 are held by Dupont Mngmt. Amer Int Gru holds 49,582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of The West owns 0.03% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 5,666 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 9,538 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 15,651 shares in its portfolio. Central Bancshares Com holds 345 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 533,882 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $189.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 7,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

