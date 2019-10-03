Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) Market Value Rose While Tudor Investment Et Al Has Decreased Its Position by $615,775; Cornerstone Advisors Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $498,717

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (SIRI) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 123,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The hedge fund held 43,706 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244,000, down from 166,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 13.60 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 18/04/2018 – Nissan North America and SiriusXM Extend Agreement Through 2023 Model Year; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUSXM REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC SIRI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.011/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Masters 2018 Coverage Live on SiriusXM; 04/04/2018 – Jason Aldean to Perform Private REARVIEW TOWN Album Release Show for SiriusXM in New York City; 06/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 19/03/2018 – HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA & SIRIUSXM AGREE TO FIVE-YEAR EXTENSION; 11/04/2018 – “Coachella Radio” Channel to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM in Advance of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC QTRLY AVERAGE SELF-PAY MONTHLY CHURN 1.8 PCT VS. VS 1.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,638 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 21,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $138.63. About 6.36M shares traded or 49.50% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcosa Inc by 46,542 shares to 59,332 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaukos Corp by 23,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $267.20 million for 26.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

