Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) Holder Dsm Capital Partners Has Upped Position; Long Pond Capital LP Stake In Eagle Materials (EXP) Was Has Raised

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 594,935 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.15 million, up from 539,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.6. About 442,012 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 7.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The hedge fund held 19.90M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.04 million, up from 12.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 15.61M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – LIBERTY SIRIUSXM LSXMA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 17/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Exclusively Broadcast Three Never-Before-Heard Standup Albums from Legendary Comedian Richard Pryor; 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division l Men’s Basketball Championship Game; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sirius XM Radio ‘BB’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Masters 2018 Coverage Live on SiriusXM; 07/03/2018 – PARETO: CIBUS ACQUIRED EU767 MLN PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FROM SIRIUS; 14/03/2018 – Diplo to Produce His Own Exclusive SiriusXM Channel

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 18,617 shares. Kansas-based Mariner has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Weitz Management stated it has 59,500 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma invested in 194,199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup reported 206,227 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,210 shares. Architects Inc owns 765 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Wafra Inc has invested 0.3% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Pnc Services Grp Inc holds 0% or 4,552 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource has 0.06% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 1,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce invested in 0% or 145 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 78,200 shares. Hourglass Capital reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 4.13M shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 768,821 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $75.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 1.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.50, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold SIRI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 777.63 million shares or 13.57% less from 899.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 0.09% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 908,941 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated reported 707,731 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 304,893 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 104,408 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 21,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 103,880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0.02% or 421,246 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 20,528 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 911,634 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities reported 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Shelton Cap has 0.13% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 390,050 shares. Davis R M owns 11,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.12M shares to 5,762 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 150,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,388 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS).

