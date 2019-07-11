Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) are two firms in the Broadcasting – Radio that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 6 4.58 N/A 0.23 24.50 Urban One Inc. 2 0.21 N/A 3.30 0.63

Table 1 highlights Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Urban One Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Urban One Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Urban One Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0.00% -95.1% 11.7% Urban One Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Urban One Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Urban One Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 7.79% upside potential and an average target price of $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.7% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares and 8.33% of Urban One Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.69% are Urban One Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius XM Holdings Inc. -2.26% -6.34% -4.92% -9.66% -18.1% -1.75% Urban One Inc. -7.14% -8.27% -14.4% -13.33% 15.56% -0.48%

For the past year Urban One Inc. has weaker performance than Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Summary

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Urban One Inc.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow consumers to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, the company distributes satellite radios through the sale and lease of new vehicles; and acquires subscribers through the sale and lease of previously owned vehicles with factory-installed satellite radios. Its satellite radio systems include satellites, terrestrial repeaters, and other satellite facilities; studios; and radios. Further, the company provides satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH NETWORK satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; real-time traffic services; and real-time weather services. Additionally, it offers location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data services, remote vehicles diagnostics, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. The company also sells satellite radios directly to consumers through its Website, as well as through national and regional retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.