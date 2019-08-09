Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) are two firms in the Broadcasting – Radio that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 6 4.13 N/A 0.23 27.34 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 4 0.35 N/A 0.41 7.91

Demonstrates Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0.00% -95.1% 11.7% Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.5, and a 6.21% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 55.4% respectively. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 2.62% 9.63% 6.46% 5.74% -10.44% 9.63% Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 1.25% -1.52% -15.36% -29.65% -52.21% -13.33%

For the past year Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has 9.63% stronger performance while Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. has -13.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Sirius XM Holdings Inc. beats Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow consumers to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, the company distributes satellite radios through the sale and lease of new vehicles; and acquires subscribers through the sale and lease of previously owned vehicles with factory-installed satellite radios. Its satellite radio systems include satellites, terrestrial repeaters, and other satellite facilities; studios; and radios. Further, the company provides satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH NETWORK satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; real-time traffic services; and real-time weather services. Additionally, it offers location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data services, remote vehicles diagnostics, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. The company also sells satellite radios directly to consumers through its Website, as well as through national and regional retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.