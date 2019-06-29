Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) and Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Broadcasting – Radio and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 6 4.19 N/A 0.23 24.50 Urban One Inc. 2 0.20 N/A 2.99 0.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Urban One Inc. Urban One Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Urban One Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Urban One Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0.00% -95.1% 11.7% Urban One Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.02 beta means Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Urban One Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Urban One Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Urban One Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Urban One Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Urban One Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is $6.75, with potential upside of 20.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Urban One Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.7% and 44.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.1% of Urban One Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius XM Holdings Inc. -2.26% -6.34% -4.92% -9.66% -18.1% -1.75% Urban One Inc. 6.45% 0% -7.91% -7.91% 11.55% 22.98%

For the past year Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has -1.75% weaker performance while Urban One Inc. has 22.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. beats Urban One Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow consumers to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, the company distributes satellite radios through the sale and lease of new vehicles; and acquires subscribers through the sale and lease of previously owned vehicles with factory-installed satellite radios. Its satellite radio systems include satellites, terrestrial repeaters, and other satellite facilities; studios; and radios. Further, the company provides satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH NETWORK satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; real-time traffic services; and real-time weather services. Additionally, it offers location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data services, remote vehicles diagnostics, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. The company also sells satellite radios directly to consumers through its Website, as well as through national and regional retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.