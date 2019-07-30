Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Stock Value Declined While Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Upped by $1.50 Million Its Holding; Woodward (WWD) Holder Eagle Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $8.79 Million

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 58.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 813,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 513,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 11.91 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 18/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT WITH NISSAN NORTH AMERICA THAT EXTENDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP FOR FIVE MORE YEARS AND THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 24/04/2018 – Sirius XM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – PGA TOUR, SiriusXM Agree to Four-Year Extension; 11/04/2018 – “Coachella Radio” Channel to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM in Advance of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; 20/03/2018 – Sirius Real Estate Plans to Raise GBP35 Million for Acquisitions; 05/03/2018 Norma Kamali to Host New Weekly Lifestyle Show Exclusively on SiriusXM; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – Jason Aldean to Perform Private REARVIEW TOWN Album Release Show for SiriusXM in New York City; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $525M

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 93,532 shares as the company's stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.85 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.34. About 102,262 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 26,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,200 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cove Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 206,424 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 4,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 4,583 shares. Btr Cap Inc reported 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Gruss & Company has invested 0.23% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Bruce And has 1.97M shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Morgan Stanley holds 2.98M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 6.74M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 679,415 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 311,642 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jericho Asset Management Lp has 2.94% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 11.46M shares. Prudential stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,124 are owned by Piedmont Advsrs. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 72,734 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 886,068 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 37,495 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 622,294 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 8,589 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associate holds 45,520 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Company owns 49,150 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al owns 101,653 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 124,640 shares. Black Creek Investment Management Inc owns 850,357 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 625,304 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Associates stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 188,665 are owned by Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $9.90 million activity. On Friday, February 8 GENDRON THOMAS A sold $2.32M worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 25,500 shares. Sega Ronald M also sold $382,326 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares. 7,600 shares were sold by COHN JOHN D, worth $669,128. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $1.26M was made by Preiss Chad Robert on Monday, February 4.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20,432 shares to 802,603 shares, valued at $75.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).