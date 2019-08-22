Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Stake Has Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Cut Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $734,800 as Share Price Rose

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 146,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 978,679 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 831,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 9.52 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 24/04/2018 – Sirius XM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 12/03/2018 – PGA TOUR, SiriusXM Agree to Four-Year Extension; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals Treasury deal sought; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – Variety: Diplo Launching His Own SiriusXM Channel; 25/04/2018 – Sirius Earnings Helped by Pandora Investment — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 18/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT WITH NISSAN NORTH AMERICA THAT EXTENDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP FOR FIVE MORE YEARS AND THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 19/04/2018 – CRB AGREES TO RECONSIDER SIRI’S CURRENT 15.5% RATE: SUSQUEHANA

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 34,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $168.53. About 1.50M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.34 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,069 shares to 101,579 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,509 shares to 61,017 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 33,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,394 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Call) (BRKB).