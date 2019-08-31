Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Boosted Position; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Price Declined While Generation Investment Management Llp Boosted Its Holding

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 73,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 312,908 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 239,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 12.19 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 08/05/2018 – ÅAC MICROTEC WINS FOLLOW-ON SIRIUS AVIONICS ORDER FROM JAPAN; 26/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC SIRI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.011/SHR; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC QTRLY AVERAGE SELF-PAY MONTHLY CHURN 1.8 PCT VS. VS 1.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS SIRIUS XM RADIO ‘BB’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Launch “The U2 Experience” Exclusive Channel on Friday, June 1; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT WITH NISSAN NORTH AMERICA THAT EXTENDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP FOR FIVE MORE YEARS AND THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 41,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 4.58 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.03 million, up from 4.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 1.81 million shares traded or 30.87% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.49M shares to 11.02 million shares, valued at $662.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 473,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

