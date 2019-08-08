Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Trimmed Its Stake by $8.55 Million; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Lowered Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $13.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 387,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.72M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.60 million, down from 6.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 925,358 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 344,208 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 12.17 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 17/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Exclusively Broadcast Three Never-Before-Heard Standup Albums from Legendary Comedian Richard Pryor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $496M; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer and SiriusXM Agree to Five-Yr Extension; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.38B; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD -FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME INCREASED IN EXCESS OF 5%; 02/04/2018 – Trisha Yearwood to Host Exclusive New Show on SiriusXM’s The Garth Channel; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Net $289.4M; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New; 09/05/2018 – SiriusXM Total Subscribers Have Surpassed 33 Million

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 202,544 shares to 4.09M shares, valued at $746.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 464,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44M shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $156.86M for 19.86 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

