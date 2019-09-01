Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Position Held by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc; Simmons 1St Natl (SFNC) Holder King Luther Capital Management Cut Position by $461,712 as Share Price Rose

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (SFNC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 19,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.05 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Simmons 1St Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 258,249 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.17%, EST. 3.98%; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q CORE EPS 57C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Simmons First Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.57; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $300 MLN OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Names Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Massanelli As Investor; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 58.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 813,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 513,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 12.19M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE PLACING PRICE OF 60P/SHR; 26/04/2018 – LIBERTY SIRIUSXM LSXMA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 18/04/2018 – NISSAN NORTHAM & SIRIUSXM EXTEND PACT THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Sirius Minerals, Pure Circle, Just Eat; 14/03/2018 – Variety: Diplo Launching His Own SiriusXM Channel; 19/03/2018 – HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA & SIRIUSXM AGREE TO FIVE-YEAR EXTENSION; 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr; 18/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT WITH NISSAN NORTH AMERICA THAT EXTENDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP FOR FIVE MORE YEARS AND THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Sees FY Adj EBITDA of $2.15

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,994 shares to 380,310 shares, valued at $37.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 112,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Simmons First National (SFNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Purchasing – Investorplace.com” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) Reports Acquisition of Reliance Bancshares Inc. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold SFNC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.71 million shares or 2.09% less from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Liability Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 11,840 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 70,529 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 6 shares. Ifrah Fin Services Inc holds 8,492 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 44,336 were reported by Dupont Management. Kennedy Mgmt invested in 457,544 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 4,977 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 101,761 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Arrowstreet Lp accumulated 34,178 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 5.58 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 252,913 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 105,915 shares. Teton Advsrs owns 16,074 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $451,553 activity.

Analysts await Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SFNC’s profit will be $62.81 million for 9.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Simmons First National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp owns 0.38% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 336,426 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 562,921 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 312,908 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com owns 0.02% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 399,874 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited has invested 0.07% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). First Republic Inc stated it has 101,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gideon Advsr has 0.29% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 250,380 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Natl Pension Service owns 2.31M shares. Trustmark Bank Trust Department reported 1,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Management Ltd Company holds 1,467 shares.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc Del (NYSE:GPS) by 100,000 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).