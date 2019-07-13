Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Cut Position as Market Value Declined; Intact Investment Management Has Increased Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $7.07 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 966,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.74 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.25 million, down from 7.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 21.22 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 21/05/2018 – SiriusXM Giving Listeners “Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel”; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Reiterates Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Nissan North America and SiriusXM Extend Agreement Through 2023 Model Year; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM – FLEETWOOD MAC WILL LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-RUN SIRIUSXM CHANNEL, FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL, ON MAY 1; 09/05/2018 – SiriusXM Total Subscribers Have Surpassed 33 Million; 23/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: SiriusXM Radio: Exclusive U2 Channel Debuts June 1; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M; 18/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT WITH NISSAN NORTH AMERICA THAT EXTENDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP FOR FIVE MORE YEARS AND THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1027.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 114,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 14.47 million shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Ontario Wasn’t The Savior – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form FWP Citigroup Global Markets Filed by: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Citigroup Put Open Interest Elevated Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,800 shares to 77,600 shares, valued at $14.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,200 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 35,726 shares to 648,491 shares, valued at $54.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 466,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings.