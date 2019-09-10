Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Raised Holding by $3.09 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Holder Coe Capital Management Has Trimmed by $427,200 Its Holding

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 2444.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 617,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 642,317 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 25,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 3.17M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – Sirius Earnings Helped by Pandora Investment — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q EPS 6c; 23/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: SiriusXM Radio: Exclusive U2 Channel Debuts June 1; 18/04/2018 – Nissan North America and SiriusXM Extend Agreement Through 2023 Model Year; 11/04/2018 – “Coachella Radio” Channel to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM in Advance of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 21/05/2018 – SiriusXM Giving Listeners “Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel”; 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer and SiriusXM Agree to Five-Yr Extension; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 1,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $18.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.68. About 940,511 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – But Google itself is afraid of competition â€” from giants like Amazon or from smaller start-ups, James Pethokoukis of the American Enterprise Institute said

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 98.52 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares to 4,254 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,806 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 99,583 shares to 74,194 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 18,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,574 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.