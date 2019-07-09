Sirius Xm Hldgs Com (SIRI) Stake Held by Rhumbline Advisers; Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Valuation Rose While Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Cut by $1.25 Million Its Stake

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 36,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,643 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 54,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 963,786 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc Com (SIRI) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 358,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87 million, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 20.53 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 20/03/2018 – Sirius Real Estate Plans to Raise GBP35 Million for Acquisitions; 28/03/2018 – 2018 Major League Baseball Season Airs Nationwide on SiriusXM; 14/03/2018 – Diplo to Produce His Own Exclusive SiriusXM Channel; 29/03/2018 – STRABAG SE STRV.Vl – AWARDED TUNNELLING CONTRACT FOR SIRIUS MINERALS’ NORTH YORKSHIRE POLYHALITE PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – SiriusXM Total Subscribers Have Surpassed 33 Million; 05/04/2018 – Veteran Journalist Olivier Knox Named SiriusXM’s Chief Washington Correspondent; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Reiterates Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 19/03/2018 – HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA & SIRIUSXM AGREE TO FIVE-YEAR EXTENSION; 17/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Exclusively Broadcast Three Never-Before-Heard Standup Albums from Legendary Comedian Richard Pryor; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A by 2,503 shares to 16,769 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 15,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,386 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc holds 311,642 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 1.24M shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc reported 119,253 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj accumulated 19,500 shares. Colony Group Inc invested in 0% or 11,607 shares. 166,861 are owned by Tudor Et Al. 881,552 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Com. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd accumulated 357,705 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 30,112 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 990 shares. Omers Administration reported 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 227,109 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Clark Capital Mgmt Group Inc has 35,152 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 20,000 shares to 161,450 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (NYSE:SHG) by 17,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.66 million for 38.72 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

