Sirius Xm Hldgs (Call) (SIRI) Market Valuation Rose While Css Has Cut Its Holding by $5.27 Million; As Quinstreet (QNST) Stock Value Rose, Portolan Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $4.36 Million

Css Llc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Call) (SIRI) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 13.51M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 18/04/2018 – Nissan North America and SiriusXM Extend Agreement Through 2023 Model Year; 29/03/2018 – STRABAG SE STRV.Vl – AWARDED TUNNELLING CONTRACT FOR SIRIUS MINERALS’ NORTH YORKSHIRE POLYHALITE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Sirius Petroleum to Start Drilling at Nigeria Well in April; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM – FLEETWOOD MAC WILL LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-RUN SIRIUSXM CHANNEL, FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL, ON MAY 1; 29/03/2018 – EANS-News: STRABAG awarded tunnelling contract for Sirius Minerals’ North Yorkshire Polyhalite Project – ATTACHMENT; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $525M; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Net $289.4M; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M; 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Champions

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (QNST) by 47.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 335,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04M, up from 713,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 1.20 million shares traded or 94.79% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – Quote from one former $QNST employee: “It’s just not the cleanest style of online marketing. You end up dealing with a lot of shady people.” 3/7; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in QuinStreet; 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 12/04/2018 – $QNST preannounced a revenue beat. Shoutout to; 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc. by 17,406 shares to 14,030 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc. by 48,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,537 shares, and cut its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 6.22 million shares to 32.07M shares, valued at $50.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

